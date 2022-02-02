Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $15.60 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,767,000 after acquiring an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Crown by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,207,000 after buying an additional 120,498 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Crown by 85.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,181,000 after buying an additional 797,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,361,000 after buying an additional 67,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

