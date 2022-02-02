2,681,782 Shares in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,681,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after buying an additional 2,808,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,643,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $3,558,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Markforged Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,962 over the last ninety days.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

