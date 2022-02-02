Bamco Inc. NY Takes $13.71 Million Position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 258,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $264,771,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $14,797,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $1,563,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $12,642,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $4,072,000.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 37,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.15 per share, with a total value of $1,886,893.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 438,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.97 per share, with a total value of $23,638,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,408,164 shares of company stock valued at $102,617,341 and have sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRBY. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.