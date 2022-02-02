Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 200,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,879,938 shares.The stock last traded at $43.94 and had previously closed at $44.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

