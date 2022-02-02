Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $64,246,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $13,341,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $11,161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $7,205,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $4,295,000.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DH. initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.