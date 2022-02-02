FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.32 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $127.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.