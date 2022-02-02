Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 10,645 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

