Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

