Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,068,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,885 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $22,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after purchasing an additional 978,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KIM opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

