Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.21 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 55,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.