Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 13,437 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $33,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

