Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $31.28 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,025 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $31,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $147.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

