The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of PNTG opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $468.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 2.45. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 72.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 100,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.