Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Strong Sell

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ORAN. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

ORAN opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

