US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

