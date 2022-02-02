Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 46,884 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,884 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,003.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $306.19 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $196.94 and a one year high of $373.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.17 and its 200 day moving average is $313.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

