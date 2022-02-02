Wasatch Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 284,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in InfuSystem by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 423,802 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 322,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 107,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 100,278 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,437,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $134,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 9,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $142,985.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,663. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

