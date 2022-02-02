Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,912 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after acquiring an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.