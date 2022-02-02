Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $118,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 79,359 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after buying an additional 477,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

