Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 653.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after buying an additional 944,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,850,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

