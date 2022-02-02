Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

