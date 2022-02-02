Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,241 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TFI International were worth $28,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 35,839 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International stock opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

TFII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.28.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

