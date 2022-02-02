Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 24,777 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after buying an additional 7,587,843 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 213,553 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after buying an additional 1,701,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $19.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRUB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($99.49) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,561.83.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

