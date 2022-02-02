Schroder Investment Management Group Has $32.95 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $32,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $168.18 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.96 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.