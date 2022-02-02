Schroder Investment Management Group Has $29.78 Million Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,273 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $29,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

