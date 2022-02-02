Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $271,000 Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 53.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 123.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of SAFM opened at $184.22 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.58 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.35 and its 200-day moving average is $188.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

