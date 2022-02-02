Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,219,626 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $214.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.88 and a 200 day moving average of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,250,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

