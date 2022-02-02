Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after buying an additional 697,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after buying an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

