Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lear by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 66.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.29.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $170.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.26. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

