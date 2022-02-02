Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,609 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after acquiring an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $182.15 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.77 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

