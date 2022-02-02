ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 28.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 86.8% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.2% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 274,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $586.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $600.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.51, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

