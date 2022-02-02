Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 308,332 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRZ. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.