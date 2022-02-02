Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.61 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in NetApp by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

NetApp stock opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average is $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

