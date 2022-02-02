Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Clorox by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,200,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,066,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Shares of CLX opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $211.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

