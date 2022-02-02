Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA opened at $205.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.45 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.62%.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

