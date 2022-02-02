Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 18,097 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 107.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 119.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 38.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of ABNB opened at $156.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.09. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,873 shares of company stock valued at $213,136,150. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

