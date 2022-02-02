Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 43,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

