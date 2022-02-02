Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $35,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $311.82 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

