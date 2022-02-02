BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 48,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,870,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

BRFS has been the topic of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BRF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BRF by 1,478.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 49.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 242,216 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 58,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 127.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 1,998,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

