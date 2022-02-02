Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACEL. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 17,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $240,418.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,563. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

