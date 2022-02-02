ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives $412.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $412.50.

ITMPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 410 ($5.51) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

