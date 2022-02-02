Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.58

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.58 and last traded at C$12.53, with a volume of 59696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.17.

PSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 52.11.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

