Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aegon (NYSE:AEG) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aegon will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aegon.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEG opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.