Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of VLOUF stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

