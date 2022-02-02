TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Trading Down 4.4%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.27 and last traded at $38.34. Approximately 1,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 441,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

THS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 672.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 84,772 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

