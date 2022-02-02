Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Up to $13.93

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $14.53. Icosavax shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 475 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Get Icosavax alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.