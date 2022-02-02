Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.47. 1,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 261,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $589.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 22.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.