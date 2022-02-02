Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Worley has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

Get Worley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WYGPY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.