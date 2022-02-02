Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 8,544,980 Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,544,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,187,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,297 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,919,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,599,000 after acquiring an additional 159,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 123.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.