Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 57,346 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,346 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Allegion were worth $37,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Allegion stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average of $133.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.